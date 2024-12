MISSOULA — According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 42 year old woman from Thompson Falls was traveling eastbound on Highway 200 when her Jeep Wrangler drifted over the center line before going off the road way and into a tree.

The accident happened just after 2:00 A.M. on Saturday Dec. 21.

The driver was deceased on impact. MHP reports that alcohol is suspected as a caused of the accident.