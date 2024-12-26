Annual “Ski as Santa” at Lookout Pass draws dozens of dressed up visitors

LOOKOUT PASS — We’ve confirmed Santa doesn't just fly with reindeer. He can also fly down the slopes on skis.

MTN took a trip to Lookout Pass to see how crews get the mountain ready for 50 Santas to ride just in time for Christmas.

In the early hours of the morning, crews get in heavy machinery to make sure the ski runs are safe and looking their best. "You know, it's like the place is waking up, so it's kind of quiet. There's a few people around because we work all night long either grooming or with maintenance or cleaning," shared Lookout Pass Ski Area general manager Brian Bressel.

As the sun rises more and more employees get on the hill. Bressel detailed, "Then you start having this, you know, noise starts happening, the patrollers arrive, the lift crew. You start hearing the lifts are running and now the food service people are here and now the guests are here so it's it's like this awakening.”

As for the work done by groomers — which drive 7-8 miles per hour in all types of terrain — a lot goes into getting Lookout Pass Ski Area looking pretty for guests. “It's a team of people that are skilled in either running the equipment, maybe removing the snow in the parking lot, it may be groomers," said Bressel.

Using the groomer, operators can work through all different snow types to create conditions they want to see. "Do we want it powdery? Do we want it compacted?" Bressel asked, noting the options he has for shaping the snow.

On December 23, 2024, the crews got the mountain ready for Santa. However it wasn't just one, but 50 of them.

Yearly, Lookout Pass cuts the lift ticket price to $20 for those who dress like Santa. And they mean full Santa suit.

Dress like Santa day includes a group lift ride, group ski run, and some caroling by the lodge.

Many people called out jolly "Merry Christmas" cheers on their way down the mountain.

Lookout's next event — the torchlight parade — takes place on New Year's Eve.