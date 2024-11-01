Watch Now
Arlee man dies in Mission Valley two-vehicle crash

MISSOULA — A 29-year-old man from Arlee died in a Thursday crash on U.S. Highway 93 in the Ravalli area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection with Holt Drive.

The victim was heading south on Highway 93 when the MHP reports he crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three people in the second vehicle involved in the crash — including a young child — were taken to a Missoula hospital to be treated for injuries.

