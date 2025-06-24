Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Missoula Marathon is one of the biggest events the city hosts every summer. There's a full and half marathon, and a 5K the day before. Those aren't the only important numbers that the marathon creates. Last year, the marathon amassed over four million dollars from the race. There's also going to be over 7500 walkers and runners, from all over the world. Over half of the runners are from outside of the country. (Read the full story)

The Shrine game was on Saturday, where the West team won its fifth straight against the East. One of the players on the West team was a wide receiver from Glacier High School named Bridger Smith. He grew up in a multitude of tough circumstances, and through it all, he was a standout and will continue his playing career in Missoula at the University of Montana. (Read the full story)

The Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce just received a grant that will help local businesses access child care support. They partnered with the Roots to Rise collective, a new grant funding from Zero to Five Montana. They're working to help business tackle the major workforce challenge of high quality, affordable child care. It's been one of the most prominent issues in the Treasure State and has been at the forefront of many political discussions. (Read the full story)