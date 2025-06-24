CSKT issues advisory to eat fish from sections of Clark Fork, Bitterroot rivers

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are advising all Tribal members to avoid eating fish that were caught in the lower Clark Fork River from the Bitterroot River near Missoula to the Flathead River near Paradise.

CSKT reports recent testing confirmed the presence of Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, and furans in fish at levels "that are unsafe for consumption by Tribal peoples," according to a news release.

People are also being advised not to eat rainbow trout and northern pike taken from the Bitterroot River and the upper Clark Fork River above the Bitterroot River to Rock Creek, and to avoid consuming rainbow trout from the Blackfoot River.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

CSKT

“This is a precaution rooted in science and our responsibility to protect Tribal health and well-being. We urge our people to stay informed and make safe choices,” said CSKT Council Vice-Chairman Tom McDonald.

Additional information from CSKT:

"PCBs, dioxins, and furans build up in fish tissue over time through water, sediment and the aquatic food web. These contaminants pose a health risk to all fish consumers, and an even greater health risk to the most sensitive members of the Tribal population including women of child bearing age, pregnant nursing women, and young children.



These contaminants have been linked to negative health effects in the immune, and nervous systems and may be associated with birth defects. Dietary exposure to PCBs is linked to development problems in children whose mothers were exposed to PCBs before becoming pregnant. PCBs and dioxins are classified as probable and definite human carcinogens, respectively. Dietary practices are the most important source of exposure to PCBs, dioxins and furans.



CSKT is aware that avoiding the consumption of fish from these waterbodies reduces opportunities for Tribal members exercising off-Reservation fishing rights. The Tribes will continue to work to maintain the rivers and fisheries within CSKT aboriginal territory where they are healthy, and restore the rivers and fisheries where they are harmed."

Additional details, including a map of the advisory area and educational materials, will be available on the CSKT website.