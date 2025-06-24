Missoula Marathon piano playing tradition continues with a new player

MISSOULA — While the former Missoula Marathon piano player may have retired, the torch has been passed on to a younger generation.

“This year I'm going to move this piano out to somewhere in the Big Flat neighborhood in someone's front yard and basically just be playing the piano as people run by,” said Kyle Curtis while giving a gentle tap to his piano.

Meet the Missoula Marathon's new piano player, Kyle Curtis:

Curtis is a piano technician and the player who will be playing during the Missoula Marathon.

A mix of music will be heard in the Big Flat neighborhood as runners go by, although the exact set list is still in the works.

“I am still thinking about maybe bringing a microphone and singing some songs, but I really haven't decided,” said Curtis.

While Curtis may not have as many years of experience as the former player, he still has some chops.

“I mean, I've played piano basically my whole life. I did the children's classical stuff like every six-year-old did, and then middle school moved more into pop and rock music. That was more personally interesting. Did that a lot through high school, still do that. I play and sing downtown and with a few bands in town. And then I also got a jazz piano degree at the university,” told Curtis.

The way that Curtis ended up playing this year is a bit of a happenstance.

“I moved the piano for it last year and Gary told me that this was probably going to be his last year and that he was probably going to throw my name in there. I think, sort of out of convenience, that I can get a piano out there. I'm one of the few guys in town that can get a piano out there,” explained Curtis.

Playing the piano for the runners is only part of the equation for Curtis, as it feels like something more to him.

“My personal reasons are actually twofold. I'm a runner myself. I ran the marathon two years ago and I've ran a lot of Run Wild events. And I also, you know, my job is like serving the musical community. And this sort of feels like my version of like how I can volunteer for the community in my own niche way. Obviously I could volunteer at an aid station if I really wanted to serve the marathon, but this feels more like something I can offer that not a whole lot of other people can,” stated Curtis.

