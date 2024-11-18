Bitterroot National Forest Christmas Tree permits now available

HAMILTON — Christmas tree permits are now available at Bitterroot National Forest Office locations for a cost of $5 with a limit of three permits per household.

Permits may also be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov for a cost of $5 with a $2.50 transaction fee.

“Harvesting a National Forest Christmas tree for the holiday season is a long-standing tradition on the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor Matt Anderson. “We encourage the public to check with their local offices for suggested harvest locations and regulations. We are also excited to offer fourth graders free Christmas tree permits through the Every Kid Outdoors program.”



Tips for a great Christmas tree cutting experience:

Be aware of changing weather as well as road and snow conditions

Carry the right gear like a map and cold weather attire

Bring the right tools: a handsaw for cutting the tree and a shovel for removing snow around the base of the tree

Please observe the following regulations when cutting your Christmas tree:

The following information was provided by the Bitterroot National Forest:

Additional Information for Office Purchase: Christmas tree permits can be purchased weekdays at any Forest Service office from 8:00am to 4:30pm. Only cash or personal check will be accepted for payment. Permits will not be sold at local vendors this year, as in previous seasons.

Additional Information for Purchase on Recreation.gov: For online purchase, set up an account on Recreation.gov in advance. Carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Permits will need to be printed.

Free Christmas Tree Permits for Fourth Graders! Through the Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) program, fourth graders are eligible for one FREE Christmas tree permit! Fourth graders must present a valid EKO pass or paper voucher at a Bitterroot National Forest office to receive a free permit. To obtain the pass or paper voucher, fourth graders need to visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Vouchers can also be redeemed on Recreation.gov.

Regulations for cutting Christmas Trees:

