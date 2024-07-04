Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Body found inside vehicle at highway rest area near Drummond

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 04, 2024

DRUMMOND — A body was found on Wednesday evening at a highway rest area in Western Montana.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency crews responded to a highway rest area west of Drummond after a person was found dead in a vehicle shortly after 9:15 p.m.

I90 Granite County Body Found

The person’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed. Sheriff Dunkerson says the name of the person will be released once family notifications have been made.

An investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

More local news from KPAX
Rock Creek

Missoula County

Lolo National Forest proposes Rock Creek logging project

Laura Lundquist - Missoula Current
10:30 AM, Jul 04, 2024
Lake County Search and Rescue

Western Montana News

Body of missing Missoula boater found in Flathead Lake

MTN News
9:13 PM, Jul 03, 2024
Fire danger sign at Montana DNRC, Missoula

Wildfire Watch

Montana experts give wildfire, fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

Derek Joseph
8:25 PM, Jul 03, 2024
Fourth

Ravalli County

Bitterroot Valley prepares for the Fourth of July

Emily Brown
5:12 PM, Jul 03, 2024
HAMILTON FACADE PROGRAM

Ravalli County

Downtown Hamilton businesses to get a face lift

Claire Peterson
5:08 PM, Jul 03, 2024
H5N1

Homepage

What are the risks of bird flu in Montana?

Zach Volheim
3:26 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader