Body of missing kayaker from Marion found in Hubbard Dam

In the morning of September 1st, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an empty kayak floating in the Hubbard Dam Reservoir.

The report came from a party that had been camping in the area and had informed deputies of a male who had arrived earlier that morning.

Deputies then located the unoccupied vehicle near the reservoir and the kayak was found approximately 50 yards offshore both without any sign of the owner of both the vehicle or kayak.

Upon further investigation, the unoccupied vehicle was registered to a 40-year-old male, Joshua Moore of Marion who had left home earlier that day to fish at Hubbard Dam.

When deputies were unable to make contact with Moore, it was then suspected that he may have drowned some time in that early morning.

The Flathead County Search and Rescue responded to the scene with search and dive teams to begin the search effort.

In the afternoon of Monday September 2nd, the body of Moore was located by the Flathead County Search and Rescue and Dive teams approximately 75 feet from the shore and 30 feet under water.

According to a Facebook post but the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office foul play is not suspected at this time regarding the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office extends it’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of Moore during this time of their loss.