Body of Ronan woman reported missing found in vehicle

POLSON — The body of a woman who was reported missing in Lake County on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. has been found.

Lake County emergency dispatchers received a report at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday that 62-year-old Patricia Clary, of Ronan, was missing.

She had last been seen at a store in Ronan at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday and it was believed she had then gone south on U.S. Highway 93.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says deputies, CSKT Tribal Police, game wardens and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office began to look for Clary, who was believed to have gone to the Dixon area.

A Sanders County resident found Clary's vehicle in the Dog Lake area at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff Bell says Clary was found dead in her car and the Sanders County Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Office wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Mrs. Clary," Sheriff Bell stated.