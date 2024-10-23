Community meeting to discuss new Holland Lake Lodge buyer canceled

MISSOULA — A community meeting planned for Wednesday evening in Condon about Holland Lake Lodge's new buyer has been canceled.

The meeting had been planned to discuss future plans for the historic lodge now that a purchase agreement has been reached between Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles and current owners Christian Wohlfeil and POWDR.

Jacobsen grew up in Great Falls and has a house in Whitefish while Knowles frequently visits Montana with his family. Both men currently live in Park City, Utah.

Save Holland Lake — a group against expansion at the lodge — posted on social media Thursday, "We just got word from Eric Jacobsen that there will be no more public engagement at this time."

Jacobsen and Knowles held a community meeting in early September to discuss the potential purchase of Holland Lake Lodge.