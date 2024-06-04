Crews battle fire at commercial building in Polson

POLSON — Crews were called early Monday to a reported structure fire in Polson.

The Polson Fire Department was called out at 6:10 a.m. for reports of a commercial building fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

The blaze was knocked down within 10 minutes of the fire department arriving on the scene.

A total of 10 apparatus with a total of 20 personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Polson Rural Fire District, the Polson Police Department and Polson Ambulance assisted the Polson Fire Department.