Dayton Elementary School students share their love for archery program

DAYTON — Dayton Elementary School's archery program — which is part of the National Archery in the School Program (NASP) — is scoring some big accomplishments.

“It’s a way to bring archery safely into the schools so that kids can learn a new skill and not just learn the skills of archery but build their confidence, day after day of shooting and getting better and better each day,” said Brandon Scheer, volunteer archery coach at Dayton Elementary School.



The program allows the students to learn how to shoot bows and arrows in a safe, controlled environment.

“It's pretty nice thing to have because not a lot of people can have it in their school. We're lucky to have it,” said student Robbie Bransford.

Dayton Elementary School students learn archery through an 11-step system to ensure safety and success in the sport.

Students learn archery through an 11-step system to ensure safety and success in the sport.

The NASP program serves around 21 million kids across the nation in grades 4-12, including about 70 schools across Montana.

“It's very different from a lot of schools I really enjoy being able to like go out in school and shoot targets and do fun stuff with my classmates,” said student Jonah Scheer.

The program also has some hidden educational benefits for the students.

“And also an opportunity to learn some math skills with adding up their scores. A little bit about science and how the arrows fly and what causes that to happen. Really just an all-around educational way to bring this great sport into the school,” said Brandon Scheer.

The Dayton Elementary School program allows the students to learn how to shoot bows and arrows in a safe, controlled environment.

The Dayton Elementary School archery team took part in the State competition in Helena in May, and two of the students placed in the competitions.

“It's fun to win you feel happy about yourself. You feel that you're improving your goal in archery,” said student Eino Simonson.

Archery in schools offers an opportunity for kids to practice and learn and potentially take their skills outside to hunt or just have fun.

“It's really fun because you can like grow and do it better like when you're out of school and you can also like learning how to do it in school or out of school and just get better,” student Coral Ryerson told MTN.

The staff and volunteers who help teach the archery program enjoy seeing the student's progress in the sport and even pick up a bow from time to time.

“I love watching These Kids shoot because Day after day they get better and better and watching them become more and more successful. Each day is just a joy to see them. learn and grow in the sport,” said Brandon Scheer.

The Dayton Elementary School students say they love the archery program.

“It's fun. Lots of kids do it here so you can have more practice in and outside of school,” said student Everett Reeves.