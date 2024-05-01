Public archery range opens near Big Arm State Park

BIG ARM — A new public archery range has opened across the highway from Big Arm State Park.

This new extension to the Big Arm State Park includes a covered practice area with three targets and a trail system with 12 targets throughout.



The archery range is approximately 35 acres and overlooks Flathead Lake with a pedestrian tunnel under the highway to get to Big Arm State Park.

“We wanted to look at ways that we can increase these public ranges at our state parks. And so now we have one here in Lone Pine in the Flathead Valley and then down in the Mission Valley, we've got the big arch. So. just a cool place to take the family and friends and go practice which is obviously very important. We want our hunters to be practicing so that they're going to be good ethical, successful shooters, and these are the places where that can happen." - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish

There are some rules at the public archery ranges so be sure to read the rules before you start shooting.

The range will be open year-round to the public.

FWP provides the following information for people using the archery range:

Access



Open year-round

Hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

The park must be vacated by 10 p.m. Overnight parking prohibited.

No reservations or use fee

Park entrance fee for nonresident owned vehicles applies



Rules

