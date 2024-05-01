Public archery range opens near Big Arm State Park

BIG ARM — A new public archery range has opened across the highway from Big Arm State Park.
This new extension to the Big Arm State Park includes a covered practice area with three targets and a trail system with 12 targets throughout.
The archery range is approximately 35 acres and overlooks Flathead Lake with a pedestrian tunnel under the highway to get to Big Arm State Park.
“We wanted to look at ways that we can increase these public ranges at our state parks. And so now we have one here in Lone Pine in the Flathead Valley and then down in the Mission Valley, we've got the big arch. So. just a cool place to take the family and friends and go practice which is obviously very important. We want our hunters to be practicing so that they're going to be good ethical, successful shooters, and these are the places where that can happen." - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish
There are some rules at the public archery ranges so be sure to read the rules before you start shooting.
The range will be open year-round to the public.
FWP provides the following information for people using the archery range:
Access
- Open year-round
- Hours: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
- The park must be vacated by 10 p.m. Overnight parking prohibited.
- No reservations or use fee
- Park entrance fee for nonresident owned vehicles applies
Rules
- Field points only. Broadheads or practice broadheads are strictly prohibited. Use will result in expulsion from the archery range.
- All users must stay on designated trails within the posted range boundaries (red signs).
- Shoot only within designated target shooting lanes. The maximum allowed shot distance is the shooting station.
- Travel in a clockwise direction through the archery range, following the shooting station numbers.
- Shoot, retrieve your arrows, and then move to the next station.
- Be aware of your target and beyond.
- Archers can only shoot between legal sunrise and sunset hours.
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Pets must be on a leash.
- Motor vehicles must stay on authorized roadways.
- Not all regulations are listed. A complete list may be obtained from any FWP office or from FWP staff.
More local news from KPAX