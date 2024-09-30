Driver rescued after car ends up in Flathead River in Polson

POLSON — One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a vehicle went off the road and ended up fully submerged in the Flathead River.

The City of Polson Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at in the area of Seventh Avenue and Kerr Dam Road at approximately 1 a.m.

City of Polson Fire Department One person was taken to the hospital after the car they were driving ended up in the Flathead River in Polson on September 28, 2024.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle about 100 feet off shore in around 15 feet of water after the driver missed a curve in the road and ended up in the water.

A good Samaritan went into the river and helped rescue the driver, who was then lifted up the steep embankment and taken to a hospital, a social media post states.

MTN News A vehicle went into the water at Seventh Avenue and Kerr Dam Road in Polson on September 28, 2024.

The driver was the only person in the car which was pulled from the water at 9 a.m. on Saturday.