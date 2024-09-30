Driver rescued after car ends up in Flathead River in Polson

POLSON — One person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a vehicle went off the road and ended up fully submerged in the Flathead River.
The City of Polson Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at in the area of Seventh Avenue and Kerr Dam Road at approximately 1 a.m.
Crews arrived to find a vehicle about 100 feet off shore in around 15 feet of water after the driver missed a curve in the road and ended up in the water.
A good Samaritan went into the river and helped rescue the driver, who was then lifted up the steep embankment and taken to a hospital, a social media post states.
The driver was the only person in the car which was pulled from the water at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
