Expert offers advice to keep your skin safe during Montana's heat wave

Medical professionals say prolonged exposure to the heat can cause damage to your skin and in some cases skin cancer.
Western Montana Clinic CMC Missoula
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 11, 2024

MISSOULA — During this long heatwave, your skin can be susceptible to sunburn or worse.

Medical professionals say prolonged exposure to the heat can cause damage to your skin and in some cases skin cancer.

Troy Davis, a physician assistant at Family Dermatology in Missoula, recommends you cover any exposed skin with any sunscreen labeled broad spectrum with the active ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
Davis also says while sunscreen can effectively protect your skin, there is a better way your skin can be covered.

“The best protection you can get is clothing, clothing is number one, if you’re out in it and you have to be out in heat like this, even when it’s a cloudy day,” Davis said.

“Clothing is the number one option. Clothing — and especially a hat — and then like I said any area that you can’t cover that’s going to be in direct sunlight you want to cover with a broad spectrum sunscreen.”

Davis also recommends everyone visit a dermatologist once a year to check their skin.

