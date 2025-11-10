WHITEFISH — Winter is on its way, and that's why Flathead Avalanche decided to host the Northern Rockies Snow and Avalanche Workshop, which aims to educate the community on snow science.

"Fifteen years and it's just growing and growing, we love being here," Jenny Cloutier, executive director of Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center.

Experts educate hundreds at Northern Rockies Snow and Avalanche Workshop

Flathead Avalanche, a partnership between the Flathead Avalanche Center and Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center, provides daily forecasting and education to make sure winter recreators can enjoy themselves safely.

"The Flathead Avalanche Center is one of 12 regional forest service avalanche centers across the country and we provide daily avalanche forecasts every morning from early December to early April," said Blase Reardon, Flathead Avalanche Center director.

Over 1,000 avalanches were recorded in the area by the organization last year, making the workshop a great place to learn from academics, researchers and local examiners.

"We're gathering about 350 snow enthusiasts from around the region to listen to topics ranging from the best way to take snow observations to dry slab avalanches, to a variety of speakers," said Cloutier.

With speakers, panels and raffles, the Flathead Avalanche hopes key takeaways from the event will be applied out in the backcountry.

"This is a great chance for people to come with like-minded people that are spending time in the back country whether they're beginners or experts, and hear how people are thinking about snow and hopefully people can apply when they're traveling in the backcountry this winter with their friends," Reardon said.

With a great turnout, the funds raised through the hundreds of ticket buyers in attendance will directly benefit Flathead Avalanche.