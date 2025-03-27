Fire heavily damages Polson home

POLSON — A Polson home was heavily damaged by a fire on Wednesday evening.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out for a reported structure fire at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and Second Street East shortly before 9:30 p.m.

City of Polson Fire Department The City of Polson Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the intersection of Seventh Avenue East and Second Street East on March 26, 2025.

Crews arrived to a find a house " fully involved and immediately threatening the residence next door," a social media post states.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading and used over 10,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

MTN News

A total of 26 personnel from the City of Polson Fire Department and the Polson Rural Fire District responded to the scene, which was cleared shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.