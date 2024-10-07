Fires remain active in the Bitterroot National Forest with closures still in affect

Smoke and hazy can be seen around Missoula and Ravalli Counties. The Daly and Railroad fires continue to burn in the Skalkaho Creek confluence 26 miles southeast of Hamilton.

As of Sunday night, the Daly Fire has bruned 8,188 acres and is 56 percent contained while the Railroad Fire has burned 1,279 acres and is 35 percent contained. There are 120 personnel working on the fires.

There has been moderate growth of both fires with recent wind activity. Most of the fire activity was observed north of the Fuse Lake/ Duncie Creek area on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest side of the fires. Firefighters are working to assess and protect structures along the Highway 38 corridor and Gem Mine area.

Warm , dry and breezy conditions are expected. High pressure is expected to build and the humidity levels are also expected to drop which will make it more likely for the fires to spread.

Fire activity is expected to remain elevated for the next two weeks.

The following are closures that remain in affect according to a press release by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and a post from Discover Bitterroot National Forest.

All areas along State Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) starting at mile marker 26.5 near Skalkaho Pass, turning north at the junction with Rock Creek Road (County Road 102), and continuing to the junction of State Highway 348 and Rock Creek Road. From there, it proceeds northwesterly on Rock Creek Road to USFS Road 241 (Stony Creek Road), moving southwest to the junction of Little Stony Creek and Stony Creek. Following Little Stony Creek west to the ridge where Trail 313 (Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail) begins and continuing south along Trail 313 to the intersection with State Highway 38.

