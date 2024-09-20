Hamilton Public Schools made aware of non-credible threats

HAMILTON — On Thursday evening, the Hamilton Public Schools were made aware of a non-credible threat that was made against an unnamed valley school.

The individuals responsible for the threat have been detained. While the school district believes that there is no present threat against any Hamilton school, the district has requested that Hamilton police provide an increased presence at all Hamilton Public School campuses for the school day on Friday, September 20 out of caution.

The school district asked that if there are any questions or concerns to contact Superintendent Korst at the HSD3 District Office at 406-363-2280.

