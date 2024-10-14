House fire destroys belongings of long time Drummond resident

DRUMMOND — A house fire in Drummond destroyed the belongings of a long time community member and staff member of the Drummond Public Schools.

The school district posted on Facebook earlier today asking for donations to replace the belongings that was lost in the fire.

The Valley Fire Department is coordinating donations with the school district at this time. Donations were accepted until 5 pm this evening, however, the Drummond School district asks that you check their Facebook page. You can also reach out to Dean Phillips the Superintendent of Drummond Public Schools at 406-288-4103 or Valley Fire Chief Sean O'Connor, 406-949-0468 for any questions regarding donations and donation drop off.

MTN was able to get in contact with Chief O' Connor who told us that the cause is more than likely electrical, as a hot spot was detected in one back corner of the house. He does not suspect foul play.