Community rallies behind Drummond second grade teacher whose home burned

A beloved Drummond second-grade teacher’s house caught fire on Sunday morning with little to be salvaged.
Zach Volheim/MTN News
A house caught fire in Drummond in the early morning hours of October 13, 2024.
DRUMMOND — A beloved Drummond second-grade teacher’s house caught fire Sunday morning with little to be salvaged.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely including all of the pets.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation although it is believed to have started from an electrical issue.

The community has already rallied behind the teacher, as a large combination of material and fiscal donations has been given to her.

Community members have donated $5,000 in cash so far and a bank account is being set up for more donations to roll in.

Once more information about where to donate is available, we will provide an update.

