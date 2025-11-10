KALISPELL — Over the past year, President Trump's trade war has created tension with Canada, changing the relationship between the two countries. The changes have impacted Kalispell where Canadians are important to the local economy.

Due to the conflict, the number of Canadian visitors to the Flathead has decreased.

Kalispell's Canadian Welcome Pass offers discounts to boost cross-border tourism

"We realized maybe it's just a good time to show the neighborly side of Kalispell," said Diane Medler, Discover Kalispell executive director.

That observation led to the organization launching a new project called "The Canadian Welcome Pass," an online pass that offers Canadians deals and discounts with 15 local dining, retail and lodging options.

"If Canadians are planning their next trip down, they can select the hotel of their choice and get a good room rate and then once they're here, use the pass to enjoy the discounts at the other businesses," Medler said.

While the pass only launched in early November, it is already seeing success.

"We're seeing great results, actually. We've had over 500 downloads of the pass in just the past three days, several hotel reservations have already come in so there is interest," Medler said.

Discover Kalispell is ready to see the relationship flourish again.

"When they're ready to come back down, we welcome them, our welcome mat is out, and we'd like to offer you some special discounts to show you how much we miss you," Medler said.

The pass is currently slated to run through mid January, but Discover Kalispell is hopeful it will be extended.

Canadians can sign up for the pass here.