Libby bridge to be named after fallen soldier

LIBBY — Montana Senators voted unanimously this week to pass a bill that would name a bridge in Libby after a soldier killed in the Vietnam War.



Arthur Rambo grew up in Libby playing baseball, performing in talent shows and singing in the school choir.

“Never heard one bad, ill word about the man. Everybody’s got warm, fond memories of the man,” said Libby VFW Post 1548 Service Officer Keith Kidwell.

Rambo would go on to Carroll College where he met his wife, Helen, and to the University of Notre Dame where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering.

The couple had their daughter Kerry Lynn in 1968.

“Even outside of his service in Vietnam he was looked up to, used the word a hero to many folks,” said Kidwell.

Rambo had just started his new career when he was drafted into the Vietnam War.

He enlisted despite an exemption he was eligible for that would have kept him back home with his new family.

“But he said no if I don’t go somebody will have to go in my place,” said Libby VFW Post 1548 Commander Bill Crews.

Staff Sergeant Arthur Rambo was killed on November 26, 1969, after his unit came under attack.

He was 24 years old.

“Given the history of what happened after the Vietnam War, their lack of a welcome home, this is the very least we can do for him,” said Crews.

Crews and his colleague Keith Kidwell got the idea to name the bridge after Rambo from a fellow VFW member.

They reached out to Rambo’s family and received their blessing.

More than 1,000 signatures were gathered in support of the project, honoring a hero from Libby who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“He was a Vietnam veteran, he gave the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam for our country, and this honors all Vietnam veterans, rightfully so,” said Crews.

The bill was introduced by state Senator Mike Cuffe and still needs to formally pass through the House chamber and be signed by the Governor before formally enacted.

The memorial will have plaques or signs on each side of the bridge, which crosses the Kootenai River. The Montana Department of Transportation is already putting away funds to cover the costs.

“Thankful for all of the help and support I’ve had with our members at the post and our community, it’s been a well-received project,” said Kidwell.

Rambo was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for his efforts to save his crew members lives before being tragically killed.

“It was really easy to get behind and support the naming of the bridge for him, and as a Vietnam Veteran giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Crews.

