Lincoln County Libraries face uncertain future as library union doesn't pass in June election

LIBBY — Lincoln County Libraries had a measure on the June 4, 2024, ballot in hopes of getting a library union passed.

But residents voted against the measure, so now the libraries face an uncertain future.

Lincoln County Library has branches in Libby, Eureka and Troy and served 8,000 registered library card users last year.

The libraries serve as hubs for these rural communities, but they could see branch closures in the future after the library union failed to pass.

Lincoln County Libraries are currently funded through the county.

However, the county is facing funding issues and funding has been significantly cut to the libraries.

The library board was hoping to become a union meaning that their funding would come through community taxes rather than from the county.

But, by 75 votes, residents decided against additional taxes and the library becoming a union.

MTN reached out to the Lincoln County Library director to see what comes next for these rural hubs.

We will continue to monitor the story as it develops.