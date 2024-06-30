Watch Now
Missing Flathead Lake boater identified as Missoula man

Flathead Lake
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 30, 2024

POLSON — The search for a boater in trouble on Flathead Lake continues.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the missing person as 34-year-old Chad Hansen from Missoula.

Hansen became separated from his boat and witnesses who tried to help him weren’t able to.

Teams from Lake County, Flathead County, Missoula County, and Kootenai County, Idaho, are searching Flathead Lake in an effort to find Hansen.

Based on the accounts gathered from witnesses it is believed that he has died of drowning, a news release states.

 

