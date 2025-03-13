ST. IGNATIUS — Careers in the criminal justice system are evolving with new tools enabling law enforcement to solve crimes and interact with their communities.

But it all starts with strong leadership skills.

This summer, Montana high school students will have an opportunity to step out of their comfort zones, learn how to lead, and maybe find their life calling.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson became a law enforcement officer after attending a training program post-high school that showed him what a career in the criminal justice system could be.

“It was a great experience, and it was life-changing,” he said.

Watch the full story:

Mission Valley students urged to sign up for Junior Police Leadership Academy

This is why he’s eager for Mission Valley High School students to apply for this summer’s week-long Junior Police Leadership Academy in Helena.

“They’re going to learn great team-building skills and leadership skills through rock climbing, defensive tactics, physical agility, defensive/offensive driving on the track, and many other high-intensity, stressful activities compressed into one week of fun,” Acheson said.

The Montana Association of Chiefs of Police hosts the camp. It's a free camp for those accepted, about 30 Montana high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors selected through a thorough application process, the deadline for which is April 18.

This isn’t your typical summer camp.

MTN News file The Montana Association of Chiefs of Police hosts the free Junior Police Leadership Academy in Helena.

“It’s intense. They are essentially getting a condensed version of the training we undergo as officers at the beginning of our careers,” Acheson said. “It’s going to be stressful, challenging, and it will make them think in ways they never thought before. They will leave changed, with a new perspective and confidence.”

Chief Acheson said the skills learned at the academy benefit not just the students but their communities as well.

“Anything you do, you need structure and a leader. This camp will give you those skills to be a leader,” he said.

Visit https://macop.com/jpla. for more information.