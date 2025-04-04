Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A 22-year-old man, Marcus Kushner, was arrested and charged for assaulting a 2-year-old child at a Stevensville daycare. According to charging documents, Kushner reportedly lost his temper and pinned the child to the floor, covering his mouth — which caused the child to struggle to breathe. He appeared in Ravalli County Court Thursday. (Read the full story)

Seven former Montana Grizzlies football players showcased their skills during Pro Day in front of scouts from 21 professional teams, including 13 NFL squads, at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday. Players including Hayden Harris and Keelan White expressed their excitement and challenges of preparing for drills. They now await the results of their hard work. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana has opened a new MakerSpace hub for students to bring their creative ideas to life — at no cost. Featuring tools like sewing machines and a Glowforge for crafting, students can take advantage of the innovative space to work on projects like custom tote bags and wooden coasters. Program Coordinator Jordan Crawford emphasizes the goal of fostering entrepreneurship within the community. (Read the full story)

