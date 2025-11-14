Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, November 14, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Retired Air Force General Dave Stovall, who heroically rescued 12 soldiers behind enemy lines in Vietnam, was honored by President Trump on Veterans Day at the White House. General Stovall now lives in Missoula with his wife Carol, after he retired from FedEx in 2007. (Read the full story)

Flathead County is launching its first Adult Drug Treatment Court by the end of the year. Funded by $231,000 in the Montana Opioid Abatement Trust, the intensive 18 to 24 month program will include treatment, probation meetings and random testing for felony defendants with drug-related crimes. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana and Montana State University are facing off in their annual blood battle, a three-decade-long tradition where the schools compete to see who can donate the most blood. Today is the last day to donate at the the University of Montana's campus, as both fan bases are hoping to help save lives while defeating their rivals. (Read the full story)