Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, September 5, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Dal Segall pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and negligent assault in a head-on Highway 83 crash that killed Wyatt Potts and critically injured three others, accepting a 60-year plea agreement with 20 years suspended. Victim Teressa Brandt, who lost her unborn child and underwent more than 50 surgeries, continues to recover. (Read the full story)

Andrew Sullivan, 20, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide on Thursday after his truck crashed near Whitefish in August, killing a 17-year-old passenger who was ejected when the vehicle crashed. Police found alcohol and marijuana in the truck and Sullivan tested at .057 breath alcohol content. (Read the full story)

Missoula County approved an 8% property tax increase in its $80.5 million budget, but roughly 50% of residents will still see lower overall taxes due to legislative changes. The additional $4.6 million in revenue will primarily cover staff wages and healthcare costs for legally required county services like courts and the sheriff's office. (Read the full story)