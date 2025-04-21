Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 21, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A landslip tornado touched down in north-central Montana on Sunday, likely rated EF-0 —causing minimal damage primarily over a farm field. This unusual April tornado was the first of the season for Montana, where tornadoes are generally expected from late May to August.

Montana's first tornado of 2025

The Kyiyo Pow Wow was held at the University of Montana's Adams Center for the 56th time this weekend. Organized by UM students since 1968, it has become one of the country's longest-running student-led powwows — attracting hundreds of drummers and dancers. The powwow aims to unify Indigenous peoples, highlight tribal diversity and preserve cultural traditions.

Kyiyo Pow Wow returns to University of Montana

The Flathead Rivers Alliance, a non-profit focused on protecting the Flathead River System, is seeking 40 volunteer river ambassadors and citizen scientists as the busy float season approaches. With more than 100,000 river users visiting the area each summer, volunteers will promote safety by distributing loaner life jackets and collecting data on wildlife and river usage.