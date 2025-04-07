Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Two Bear Air rescued a snowmobiler who was injured in a crash near Lost Trail Pass on Saturday afternoon. Two Bear Air officials were dispatched to Lemhi County, Idaho, after Air Idaho Rescue was unable to safely land near the crash site. Two Bear Air used specialized hoisting equipment to rescue the injured snowmobiler and transport him to Air Idaho Rescue for further treatment. (Read the full story)

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has reached out to the Department of Transportation to advocate for federal funding aimed at restoring passenger rail service in Southwestern Montana — while the Montana legislature considers a bill that would dedicate state funding for its work. BSPRA Chair Dave Strohmaier emphasized the company's significant progress in the four years since its founding and believes that restoring service would benefit the area economically. (Read the full story)

On May 6, Kalispell voters will decide on a $2.9 million high school levy, the first since 2007. Students from the "One Brave Pack" coalition are canvassing around town to highlight the levy’s importance for funding local schools. Because 80% of the school's funding comes from the state, 21 positions and major programs including art and sports could be cut if it fails. (Read the full story)