Two Bear Air rescues injured snowmobiler near Lost Trail Pass

Courtesy - Two Bear Air Rescue
Two Bear Air rescued a snowmobiler near Lost Trail Pass Saturday afternoon who had been injured in a crash.
LOST TRAIL PASS — Two Bear Air rescued a snowmobiler near Lost Trail Pass Saturday afternoon who had been injured in a crash.

Two Bear Air officials were dispatched to Lemhi County Idaho after Air Idaho Rescue was unable to safely land near the crash site.

Two Bear Air used specialized hoisting equipment to rescue the injured snowmobiler.

The crash victim was then transported to Air Idaho Rescue for further treatment.

In a social media post, Two Bear Air Resuce thanked "Air Idaho Rescue, Lemhi County Sheriff and Salmon Search and Rescue for a well coordinated response."

