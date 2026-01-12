Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, January 12, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

As protests and vigils continue across the country after the shooting death of Renee Good, hundreds of people attended a vigil in honor of her in Missoula on Sunday. The vigil, organized by Missoula Resists and Indivisible Missoula, had crowds lining both sides of Beartracks Bridge with signs and candles. (Read the full story)

Over the holidays, Whitefish Mountain Resort reached a milestone by breaking two single-day records. Over 9,600 guests skied the slopes of Whitefish Mountain Resort on Dec. 27, setting the first new record. The second highest record was then set just days later on New Year's Eve, with 9,500 skiers. (Read the full story)

The Montana Food Bank Network and Republic Services are teaming up to fight statewide hunger, packing meals and showcasing their new volunteer space funded by a $225,000 Neighborhood Promise Grant. The enhanced facility aims to speed up bulk food packaging distribution to over 330 locations including food banks, pantries and schools across Montana. (Read the full story)