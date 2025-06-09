Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, June 9, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

An interpretive panel has been installed in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood to commemorate the unmarked cemetery of Chinese immigrants buried beneath the area. This panel honors the community's contributions during its peak in 1892 and hopes to address the injustices they faced. "The Bodies Beneath Us," a documentary about the history of the cemetery, will be screened at the Roxy Theater June 8. ( Read the full story)

Logan Health celebrated its first-ever Cancer Survivor Celebration in honor of Cancer Survivor Month on Saturday, bringing together survivors and their families for an afternoon of fun and education on resources available to them. Survivors stressed the importance of community support in navigating their battles with cancer while noting that shared experiences can also provide hope and encouragement. (Read the full story)

This summer, the Fort Missoula Native Plant Garden is inviting community members to volunteer and help maintain the garden by pulling weeds and assisting with various tasks. The garden showcases native Montana plants and hosts volunteer opportunities on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., where no experience is necessary. (Read the full story)