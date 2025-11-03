Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, November 3, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top new stories for Monday.

An out-of-control burn pile fire prompted a major response from multiple fire departments near Hamilton on Sunday morning. The fire spread to several vehicles and a log deck near Skalkaho Pass before agencies from Hamilton, Corvallis, Darby and Pinesdale were able to extinguish it. (Read the full story)

Flathead Valley Community College cut the ribbon for the new Wachholz Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center on Thursday night. Funded by a $4 million donation from local businessman Paul Wachholz, the center aims to become a hub for entrepreneurs and business builders to collaborate while solving community issues throughout the Flathead. (Read the full story)

On Saturday, 620,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within six hours of going on sale at $20 each. The lottery drew massive crowds to stores across Montana — while five $1 million prizes and other cash prizes are expected to be drawn the day after Christmas. (Read the full story)