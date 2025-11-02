Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several agencies respond to fire south of Hamilton

MISSOULA — Several agencies responded to a fire south of Hamilton Sunday morning that started from a burn pile.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of McCarthy Loop.

Fire departments from Hamilton, Corvallis, Darby and Pinesdale all responded. The agencies were on scene for several hours.

Officials shut down McCarthy Loop to all vehicle traffic while emergency responders worked in the area.

The fire started from a burn pile and spread to several vehicles and a log deck, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Tyson Woods.

The area is now safe and open to the public.

Officials have not released information about the extent or cost of the damage.

