Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in hours as crowds pack stores

MISSOULA — Crowds packed stores across Montana Saturday morning as 620,000 Montana Millionaire tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

Tickets went on sale at 5:30 a.m. for $20 each. Jay's Food Store cashier, Coreen Miller, said the rush started immediately when doors opened.

"The whole store was filled with people," Miller said.

Miller rang up ticket after ticket, selling more than 20,000 in just a few hours. Among the early sales were 10 instant $100 winners and one lucky customer who walked away with $500.

"It was really exciting. You really don't have time to think about anything, you're just punching numbers, but it was fun," Miller said. "I am excited for the people that won."

Chaz Rourke managed to snag one of the tickets minutes before they sold out. He said he would use any winnings for housing and to give back to his community.

"I'll probably buy a house," Rourke said. "I'll donate a bunch to partnership health centers, a water navigation center that I work at, buy a bunch of stuff for the unsheltered folks."

With the limited-ticket game, Miller said she managed to grab a few tickets for herself as well.

"If I win, oh my gosh, I'll probably pay off a lot of debt and me and my coworker here will go on a vacation," Miller said.

Although not record-breaking, all 620,000 tickets sold out in just over six hours.

According to the Montana Millionaire website, five lucky winners will have the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000,000, along with other extended prizes. The drawing will take place one day after Christmas.

