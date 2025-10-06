Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, October 6, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Sibley the peregrine falcon died last week after a lifetime of helping thousands of Montanans learn more about wildlife. Through 764 educational programs and more than 22 years with Raptors of the Rockies, Sibley served as a crucial ambassador for raptor conservation — introducing roughly 72,000 people to peregrine falcon biology and habitat preservation efforts. (Read the full story)

Hundreds of veterans from across the country were able to receive free healthcare, education and other resources at the 24th Annual Libby Stand Down on Sunday. In just one day, 335 veterans were served at the event hosted by the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry. Services provided included giving away 85 haircuts, 69 flu shots and 111 boxes of food. (Read the full story)

William Lambson spent his life helping Polson kids, and since he passed away from cancer in June, his son has continued to honor his legacy though a GoFundMe that's raised over $9,000 for programs in the community he cared about. Those porgams he helped champion include the Mission Valley Aquatic Center swim team, Polson Skatepark and the Boys and Girls Club skateboard program. (Read the full story)