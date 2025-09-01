Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, September 1, 2025

MISSOULA - Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Last Wednesday, 73-year-old Diane Bunker of Muscatine, Iowa, died after tripping and falling 450 feet on the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park. After receiving a report about the incident from her hiking party, Two Bear Air responded to the scene, found and then recovered Bunker's body below the trail. (Read the full story)

Woman dies after falling from Highline Trail in Glacier National Park

Some restaurants in Plains, including Em's Cafe, stepped up to feed hundreds of firefighters battling the Knowles Fire — cooking everything from 25 gallons of mashed potatoes to over 250 hamburger patties. Restaurant owners said feeding the crews who risk their lives protecting the community has become a regular part of their fire season routine, even earning them a certificate of appreciation for their work. (Read the full story)

Local residents fired up food for Knowles Fire crews

Bigfork Fire is asking voters to approve a $15 million bond and mill levy to build a new station and hire more staff as calls have quadrupled in 15 years, leaving the department unable to adequately serve its 186-square-mile district. The measures would cost property owners about $317 annually per $600,000 of taxable value, with ballots due Sept. 9. (Read the full story)