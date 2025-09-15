Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, September 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-90 in Missoula Saturday night. A Hyundai was driving in the wrong direction, going east in the westbound lanes, when it hit a Mazda head on around 10:30 p.m.. Both the driver of the Hyundai, a 23- year-old man Florence, and the Mazda, a 26-year-old woman from Arlee, died in the crash. The Montana Highway Patrol suspects that alcohol played a factor in the crash . (Read the full story)

Kalispell's Logan Health Children's hosted its 2025 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Reunion on Saturday, reuniting previous NICU babies and their parents with the very same doctors who helped them stay alive. It's the third year of the celebration and was hosted at the Sunshine Factory — a house built by Lori Williamson to be used as a getaway for NICU parents. (Read the full story)

Harlequin Organic Produce in Arlee grows chile peppers including Anaheims, Poblanos and Hatch varieties. Owners Kaly Hess and Brian Wirak said they start the peppers in their propagation house in March and harvest begins later in mid-August. The farm roasts peppers weekly during harvest season and sells them through their CSA program and warehouse sales in October. (Read the full story)