Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, September 22, 2025

MISSOULA - Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash involving an experimental aircraft at the Ferndale Air Field on Friday. When first responders arrived, the plane was badly damaged and on fire. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed one person died, and they are investigating if anyone else was on board. This marks the fourth plane crash in the Flathead this summer. (Read the full story)

A human-caused wildfire was discovered at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday in Lolo. Several agencies responded, including the Montana DNRC and the U.S. Forest Service. Crews were able to stop the forward spread of fire Sunday evening, while a helicopter remained on scene to assist ground crews with suppression into the night. (Read the full story)

Ten Spoon Vineyard & Winery brought the Missoula community out for a grape harvest, letting volunteers pick grapes in exchange for some time in the vineyard, lunch and free drinks. The winery will be hosting another community harvest on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in the Rattlesnake. (Read the full story)