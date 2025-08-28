Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, August 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The search continues for 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez of Cheyenne, known as "Dingo," who has been missing since his team's rowboat capsized near Matterhorn Point on July 15. His brothers traveled from California to help with searches using a drone and underwater ROV in Flathead Lake. Lake County Search and Rescue has also partnered with an experienced Idaho recovery team to assist in the search. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula announced it selected Miramonte Companies to develop its 10-acre Southgate Crossing property behind Bob Ward’s. Chosen from seven bidders for its commitment to mixed-use and denser housing, Miramonte plans to create 150 to 200 units of apartments, town homes and multi-family buildings. (Read the full story)

Montana Coffee Traders has permanently closed its downtown Kalispell Main Street location. Regional Cafe Operations Manager Jessie Farnes said rising business costs made the site unprofitable, but three other locations will remain open — and customers can still purchase the coffee in local grocery stores or online. (Read the full story)