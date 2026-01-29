Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 29, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Seventeen families received $850,000 in settlements from the University of Montana over asbestos exposure at campus daycare facilities discovered from 2018 to 2019. The university did not admit wrongdoing, but families say the resolution brings some closure seven years after their children were exposed to loose asbestos in McGill Hall's HVAC system. (Read the full story)

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has maintained a 20-year agreement with ICE, allowing the detention center to temporarily hold federal inmates for transport. Sheriff Brian Heino defended the partnership while community organizers are asking the county cut ties with immigration authorities. (Read the full story)

Missoula's sixth annual Downtown Dine Local Week is underway with 22 restaurants participating through Feb. 1. The event, which began during COVID to support struggling businesses, continues to provide a winter boost when restaurant traffic is usually slower. (Read the full story)