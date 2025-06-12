Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, June 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Earlier this week, 43-year-old Jeremy Benham was arrested after the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of inappropriate contact involving a girl at Splash Montana. MPD says an 11-year-old told a lifeguard on June 8 that an adult male had rubbed her thigh in the pool and then grabbed her buttocks as she was leaving the water. After an investigation, Benham was arrested. (Read the full story)

Flathead Lake is projected to experience lower water levels this summer, with reductions of up to three feet below normal due to an unusually hot and dry spring. Energy Keepers Inc. warn that low water levels may affect tourism and navigation, mentioning how that happened during the historically low conditions in 2023. (Read the full story)

The Outpost at Kalispell, a new affordable housing complex, is being developed near Appleway Drive — featuring 24 units for residents under the area's median income and 10% reserved for veterans and other at-risk groups. The development team is seeking $8.5 million from the 2026 Montana Tax Credit Housing Program. (Read the full story)