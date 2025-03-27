Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, March 27, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The City of Missoula has announced a phased closure of the Johnson Street Shelter, scheduled to start in April and finish by the end of August. Now that emergency COVID relief funds have run out, the city is planning a "housing sprint" to help those affected — aiming to raise $400,000 that will go toward security deposits and rental applications. Roughly $100,000 has already been already secured.

With high egg prices and avian flu continuing to spread, demand for chicks has significantly decreased across Montana — impacting local 4-H programs. Many are struggling to find chicks, with some hatcheries reporting long wait times and chicks encountering health issues. Despite these challenges, 4-H leaders remain committed to ensuring that kids stay engaged in poultry projects.

A 74-year-old man, Timothy Wall of Naples, Idaho, was found dead in Lincoln County after his vehicle became stuck in the snow and he attempted to walk for help. After locating his body near Southside Road on March 23, initial investigations indicated he may have died from hypothermia. Authorities located his vehicle the next day, two miles from the Idaho border.


