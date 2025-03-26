MISSOULA — The City of Missoula gave an update on the phased closure of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter on Wednesday, where they reiterated their plan for a "housing sprint" to help those who will no longer have access to the shelter.

“Houselessness impacts our entire community and especially those experiencing it. And as such, it demands a community-wide response. I appreciate the recognition that this is not a city issue and a city issue to solve, but the city is a partner with our entire community to solve this,” said Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis.

Watch the full story:

City provides an update on Johnson St. shelter, "housing sprint" set to begin

The shelter will begin winding down its operations starting in April and finishing by Aug. 31, 2025. The city is closing the shelter due to a lack of funding. The facility has been funded by federal emergency COVID-19 relief funds that have since run out.

City officials say that with the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter closing, they intend to pursue a “housing sprint” which is described as a housing-first approach to help those who are homeless. The plan could take the form of offering funds for security deposits, help with filling out rental applications, and working with community partners.

One community partner is the Housing Advocate Network — a program of the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. The network's director, Zeke Campfield, says now is the time for organizations like his to step up to the plate.

MTN News

“[I]t’s an opportune time for us to come together as a community and really figure out what's going on where we're needed and, and try to get involved in supporting these organizations through these times,” said Campfield.

The city is not new to the “housing sprint” approach as they launched a pilot sprint in December in which they received $30,000.

“[T]he best practice that we know is around $2,000 is needed to overcome barriers to accessing a home. And out of that House for the Holidays, 12 people were housed or 80% were connected with housing solutions,” said Davis.

Watch related coverage: City of Missoula helps house 12 veterans

City of Missoula helps house 12 veterans

The city will not be allocating any funds to the housing sprint fund, but hope to raise $400,000 through private donations. City officials note the fund has already secured $100,000.

The closing of the Jonson Street Emergency Shelter may leave many in a difficult place. One of those people is Renee Joyce who has been unhoused for five years.

“I have nowhere to go as of August 31st unless they find placement for me before that date comes up," Joyce said. "To go to an apartment. I was told by a gentleman, the case venture through AWARE...that I was going to have a place very soon on one of the [Missoula] Housing Authority properties,” said Joyce.

The city is set to begin its “housing sprint” next week as the shelter begins to wind down its operations.