Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A South African family labeled as refugees by the U.S. Department of State arrived in Missoula on Monday, aided by the International Rescue Committee and Soft Landing Missoula. The family's arrival follows an expedited immigration process stemming from an executive order that claims Afrikaners face violence and property seizures in South Africa. (Read the full story)

Therma Wood Technologies in Polson offers an eco-friendly heat and pressure process to treat wood, eliminating harmful chemicals while enhancing durability. This method provides treated wood with a lifespan of about 20 years, significantly exceeding the typical seven to eight years of chemically-treated wood. (Read the full story)

Flathead High School students showcased their heavy equipment skills on Wednesday through a hands-on program in partnership with the Montana Contractors Association. The Build Montana Initiative allows students to gain practical experience operating machinery — preparing them for future careers in construction while reinforcing the importance of a skilled workforce in Kalispell. (Read the full story)

