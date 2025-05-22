Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 22, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

On Wednesday, Missoula massage business Owner Yanbin Bao was convicted on four felony counts of sex and labor trafficking after a May 2023 police report of an assault led to the discovery of evidence and three identified victims at Soul Massage. This case marks the first major sex and labor trafficking prosecution by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, with sentencing scheduled for next Tuesday. (Read the full story)

Flathead City-County Health Department health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a an Flathead County adult resident, who is currently isolating at home. The individual's vaccination status is unknown, but officials say there is no concern for community spread as the individual didn't enter public spaces while they were infectious. (Read the full story)

Missoula firefighters are competing in "The Toughest Two Minutes in Sports," the Firefighter Challenge, showcasing their skills while wearing over 50 pounds of gear. Missoula firefighter Quinlan Roe said he aims to beat his father’s world record of 1:21 as they train for both competition and community service. ( Read the full story)