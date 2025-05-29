Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Timothy Moore, 24, is in jail on a pending charge of negligent homicide after his 3-year-old son was allegedly accidentally shot and later died from injuries on Tuesday morning south of Libby. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Lincoln County Detention Center. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, 34 new trees were planted at Missoula's Pleasant View Park —thanks to a $6 million grant from the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, which aims to plant 50 million trees across North America and Europe. This initiative also helps the city's recovery from the windstorm in July 2024 that destroyed around 600 trees. (Read the full story)

Hawthorne Elementary School hosted a "Meet the Artist" day on Wednesday, where early literacy students learned to ride bikes in a gymnasium transformed into a miniature town by Big Sky High School art students. This event provided a safe environment for children to practice biking while receiving encouragement from the older students. (Read the full story)